ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $180.00.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Shares of SWAV opened at $163.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -78.84 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $203.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.81.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.33 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. ShockWave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total transaction of $7,171,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $28,980,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.18, for a total transaction of $592,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,063,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,082 shares of company stock worth $27,630,897. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 25,000.0% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

