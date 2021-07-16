ShipChain Trading 0.5% Lower This Week (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ShipChain has a total market capitalization of $582,306.72 and approximately $5.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (CRYPTO:SHIP) is a coin. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

