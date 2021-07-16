Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 5,940 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,594,000 after purchasing an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,268,000 after purchasing an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,687,000 after purchasing an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,904,000 after purchasing an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

