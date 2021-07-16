Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring Sells 5,940 Shares

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40.
Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $92.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $34.24 and a one year high of $104.11.
Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.