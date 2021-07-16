SHIELD Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $97,911.33 and approximately $3.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SHIELD alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,830.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.36 or 0.05970226 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.79 or 0.01400498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00387627 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00132688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.99 or 0.00612585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00009232 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.58 or 0.00397658 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.38 or 0.00299643 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SHIELD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIELD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.