Shaolin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 197,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,613,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Creek Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

JCICU opened at $10.08 on Friday. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.