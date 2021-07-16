Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 229,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,302,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $180,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Dune Acquisition by 1,935.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,120,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $539,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUNEU opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $12.90.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

