Shaolin Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMGCU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

