Shaolin Capital Management LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYACU. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $14,910,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $14,662,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $10,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $6,459,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter worth $6,211,000.

NASDAQ HYACU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.33 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

