Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 200,000 European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBACU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in European Biotech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. III Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of European Biotech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

Get European Biotech Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:EBACU opened at $9.95 on Friday. European Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

European Biotech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying opportunities in the life sciences industry in Europe. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EBACU).

Receive News & Ratings for European Biotech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Biotech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.