Shaolin Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 278,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 3.74% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition by 33.7% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,328,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after acquiring an additional 334,695 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:DBDR opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.09. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.45 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

