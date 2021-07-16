SGOCO Group (NASDAQ:SGOC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 248,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 12,538,640 shares.The stock last traded at $14.46 and had previously closed at $9.59.

The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP raised its position in SGOCO Group by 509.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 66,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 55,501 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SGOCO Group by 345.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 45,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGOCO Group in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

