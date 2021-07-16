SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 29,763 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 366,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,284,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter valued at $5,365,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $32.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.78.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

