SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $121,179.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,308,653 shares of company stock valued at $77,822,419. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APO. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.09.

Shares of APO opened at $59.44 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.99 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 29.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

