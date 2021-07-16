SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,078 Shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFIN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in American Finance Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AFIN stock opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.93. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $931.73 million, a PE ratio of -19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. American Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.44%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

American Finance Trust Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

