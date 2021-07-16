SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 248,190 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,190 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,110,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in TTM Technologies by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 574,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 195,507 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TTM Technologies by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 77,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in TTM Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 344,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 31,272 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $38,111.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,110.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTMI opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $15.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.64.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $526.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

