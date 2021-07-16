SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 54.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kraton were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,712,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 44.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 783,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 239,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the fourth quarter worth about $3,349,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 11.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kraton news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts predict that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

