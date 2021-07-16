SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 78.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRRM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of VRRM opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.66 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 6.86. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $15.94.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. Verra Mobility had a positive return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

