SG Americas Securities LLC Has $336,000 Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Banner by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,986,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $52.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.14. Banner Co. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.37.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

In related news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,467.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.25.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

