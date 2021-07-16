Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Senior plc (LON:SNR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 155.70 ($2.03). Senior shares last traded at GBX 153.40 ($2.00), with a volume of 461,086 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.46) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 107.67 ($1.41).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 140.56. The company has a market cap of £643.39 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

