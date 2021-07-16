Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target Raised to GBX 170 at Berenberg Bank

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SNR. Barclays upped their price target on Senior from GBX 77 ($1.01) to GBX 139 ($1.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of Senior in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Senior presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 117.33 ($1.53).

Get Senior alerts:

Shares of Senior stock opened at GBX 154.20 ($2.01) on Monday. Senior has a 52 week low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 140.56. The firm has a market cap of £646.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.