Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Shares Gap Up to $16.88

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.88, but opened at $17.39. Sendas Distribuidora shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 550 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66.

Get Sendas Distribuidora alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $80,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter valued at $186,000.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.