Selfkey Price Reaches $0.0069 (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $31.90 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Selfkey has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00049101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.15 or 0.00837690 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,469,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Coin Trading

