Seedify.fund (SFUND) Price Down 21.7% This Week

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $650,913.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001374 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 21.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00039072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00106068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.58 or 0.00146367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,768.78 or 0.99828611 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

