SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.
Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $17,745,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
