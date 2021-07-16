SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.82.

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.54. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 249,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,601,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $109,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $89,406,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth $47,187,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $22,012,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $17,745,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 982,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,777,000 after acquiring an additional 538,063 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

