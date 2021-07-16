Seaport Res Ptn Comments on NOV Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for NOV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOV. COKER & PALMER downgraded NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.39 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE:NOV opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 2.30. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.23.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($5.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NOV by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in NOV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NOV in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 229.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

