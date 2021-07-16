Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.54 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PLUG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lowered Plug Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.52. 166,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,820,484. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 25.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after buying an additional 1,300,773 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after buying an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

