Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,456 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $86.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 88.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.26.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,322 shares of company stock valued at $19,926,666. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

