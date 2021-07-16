SEA (NYSE:SE) Shares Gap Down to $275.58

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $275.58, but opened at $270.00. SEA shares last traded at $270.45, with a volume of 11 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.88 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.73.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business’s revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,603,704 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,143,835,000 after buying an additional 733,740 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,226,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,836,535,000 after buying an additional 867,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SEA by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,170,453 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,228,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SEA by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,289,256 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $734,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,814 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

