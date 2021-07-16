Scott Boatwright Sells 1,607 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,581.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,424.14. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securiti increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,720.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,666.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

