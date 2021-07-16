Scotiabank Raises MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$65.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MTY. Acumen Capital raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TD Securities raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$65.25.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$69.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. MTY Food Group has a 1-year low of C$27.22 and a 1-year high of C$70.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

In other MTY Food Group news, Director Stanley Ding Kwok Ma sold 839,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.00, for a total value of C$42,829,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,045,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,337,993.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.