Scotiabank Boosts Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Price Target to C$8.00

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSFFF. TD Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating on shares of Capstone Mining in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.70.

Shares of CSFFF stock opened at $4.37 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 23.02%. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

