Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) Shares Down 7.1%

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (TSE:SCR) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$19.47 and last traded at C$20.53. Approximately 176,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 419,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.11.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCR shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Score Media and Gaming and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Score Media and Gaming from C$55.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday.

Get Score Media and Gaming alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.34, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.50. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.23.

Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.59 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Score Media and Gaming (TSE:SCR)

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Score Media and Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Score Media and Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.