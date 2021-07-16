Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 330.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.15. 616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,836. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.48. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $76.65 and a 52 week high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.