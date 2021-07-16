Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,944,450.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 409,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Schrödinger
SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
