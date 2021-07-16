Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,944,450.00 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $1,944,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.18. 409,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,127. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.40. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Schrödinger by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

