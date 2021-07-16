Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $56.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Schroders alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHNWF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $49.60 price target on shares of Schroders and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of SHNWF remained flat at $$49.60 during trading hours on Thursday. Schroders has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51.

About Schroders

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schroders (SHNWF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.