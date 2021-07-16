Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 48.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 338,268 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,273,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $539,986,000 after acquiring an additional 789,874 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,585 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

ENB stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. Equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

