Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12.45 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1,943.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stryker by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,889,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,318,132,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,389,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,799,885,000 after acquiring an additional 58,099 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Stryker by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 6,634,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,814,000 after purchasing an additional 357,755 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Stryker by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,004,210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $736,151,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK stock opened at $256.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $184.58 and a 12 month high of $268.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist raised their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.00.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

