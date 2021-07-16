Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 22,193 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total transaction of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.10.

NYSE AMP opened at $248.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.82 and a 1 year high of $269.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

