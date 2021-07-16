Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 87,309 Shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 181.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,309 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $14,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth about $514,674,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964,616 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,515,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. 47.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on BILI shares. 86 Research raised Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BILI opened at $110.73 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.43 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. Bilibili’s revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

