Saya Management LP Sells 43,900 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Saya Management LP reduced its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 53.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,900 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 5.5% of Saya Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Saya Management LP’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,198,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 382,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $845,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $225.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

