Savaria (TSE:SIS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Savaria (TSE:SIS) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Savaria stock opened at C$20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.77 and a one year high of C$20.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 39.45.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$112.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$110.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Savaria news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,535,982.02. Also, Senior Officer Alexandre Bourassa sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.28, for a total value of C$337,985.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at C$405,574. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,928 shares of company stock worth $870,234.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

