Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 96.3% in June

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the June 15th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRSA. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $16,035,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $11,766,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $4,048,000. 47.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRSA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 15 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

