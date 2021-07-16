SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 738,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SAP were worth $90,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $147.69 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Bank of America raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.20.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

