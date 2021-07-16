Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company’s product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.07.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 166,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

