San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.00. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 168,852 shares.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0306 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SJT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 401,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 825.9 net wells.

