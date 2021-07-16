Samsara BioCapital LLC Cuts Stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Samsara BioCapital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309,882 shares during the period. Equillium comprises approximately 1.0% of Samsara BioCapital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Samsara BioCapital LLC’s holdings in Equillium were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Equillium during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Equillium alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,491. The company has a market cap of $166.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.61. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $17.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 14.37 and a current ratio of 14.37.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQ shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Equillium in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

In other Equillium news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 13,539 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $94,908.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,558.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,034 shares of company stock valued at $202,762 over the last three months. 32.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.