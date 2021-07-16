salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,242 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 567,642 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,317,000 after acquiring an additional 125,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,001 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.54. 295,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,651,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 3,481 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.83, for a total value of $803,519.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,984,178.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,174 shares of company stock worth $80,616,960 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.