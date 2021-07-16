Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Reduces Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,173 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies makes up 0.7% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

TJX stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.00. 142,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,952,226. The company has a market cap of $82.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

