Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $17.90 Million in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 112,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,895,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 30.9% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

IWN remained flat at $$158.79 on Friday. 41,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,685. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $94.22 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.13.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.