Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $165,473,488. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $4.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,621.13. The company had a trading volume of 14,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,462. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,659.92. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,850.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

